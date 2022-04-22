Minot pushes citywide cleanup back amid snow buildup

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot has pushed back its city-wide cleanup two weeks, due to piles of snow taking up space around town.

The cleanup planned for May 2-6 will now take place May 16-20.

Sanitation leaders said they need more time for snow to melt to create more space on curbs.

The hazardous waste and e-waste collection event for May 6-7 will go on as planned at Minot Public Works.

Citizens can bring waste to the landfill free of charge between May 16-21 if they bring a water bill to prove they are a customer.

