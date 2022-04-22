Advertisement

Minot pushes citywide cleanup back amid snow buildup

Minot citywide cleanup
Minot citywide cleanup(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot has pushed back its city-wide cleanup two weeks, due to piles of snow taking up space around town.

The cleanup planned for May 2-6 will now take place May 16-20.

Sanitation leaders said they need more time for snow to melt to create more space on curbs.

The hazardous waste and e-waste collection event for May 6-7 will go on as planned at Minot Public Works.

Citizens can bring waste to the landfill free of charge between May 16-21 if they bring a water bill to prove they are a customer.

