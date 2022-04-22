Minot Police investigating Friday homicide
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The body of a 22-year-old man was found early Friday morning in northwest Minot and police are investigating it as a homicide.
Minot Police Department said they responded to a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a home with blood coming from his body around 12:30 am.
When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is active.
