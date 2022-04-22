Advertisement

Minot Police investigating Friday homicide

Police investigating death of man with gunshot wound
Police investigating death of man with gunshot wound(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The body of a 22-year-old man was found early Friday morning in northwest Minot and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Minot Police Department said they responded to a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a home with blood coming from his body around 12:30 am.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is active.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Law enforcement is investigating an incident at Mott-Regent School
An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Wade Bison
BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Wildlife Sensitive Area in north Bismarck, noted as "no trespassing"
Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 4/21/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/21/2022
Minot 4th graders
Minot 4th graders get to see their work on the silver screen
Minot's new north hill school
Minot’s new north hill school has a color scheme
6pm Sportscast 04/21/22
6pm Sportscast 04/21/22