Minot Police investigating Friday homicide

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The body of a 22-year-old man was found early Friday morning in northwest Minot and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Minot Police Department said they responded to a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a home with blood coming from his body around 12:30 am.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is active.

