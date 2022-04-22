Minot High selects Kari Francis to coach volleyball team amid transition to new school

MINOT, N.D. – Kari Francis will coach the new Minot high school volleyball team through the transition into the new 9-12 high school, the school announced Friday.

Francis is currently the coach of the Minot High freshman team and teaches Science at Central Campus.

Francis has coached volleyball at Minot High for four years, after coaching at Minot State and two high schools in Minnesota for eight years.

The 2022 girls volleyball season begins Aug. 15.

The new high school is slated to open fall 2023.

