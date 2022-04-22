Minot Air Force Base opens its new Combat Training Facility

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – A new Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility on Minot Air Force Base is the third largest in the nation, and has a price tag of $27 million.

The facility includes firing ranges where they can certify airmen with different weapons. They average about 9,000 a year. The old building had been built in the 80′s and was partially outside. That added some challenges to airmen certifying in the winter.

“We are out of the elements, we’re out of the wind. It makes a huge difference. We have to cancel a lot less classes, which is great, so we don’t have to do any make up on the back end, and it’s just a superior facility in every way imaginable,” said Tech. Sgt. William Delphia, Combat Arms NCO.

The base celebrated the debut of the facility Friday with a ribbon cutting, though it entered service November. They estimate around 3,000 have been certified there since.

