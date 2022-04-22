Minot 4th graders get to see their work on the silver screen

MINOT, N.D. – Fourth Graders from Lewis and Clark Middle School in Minot got to see their work on the silver screen Thursday.

The lights dim and the projectors roll. These kids worked with professionals to make their own movie trailers. The Film Dudes work with different schools across the state to give children a look behind the scenes of film making.

“How to do audio, and kind of how to video the movies, and we got to learn a little bit about acting. It was probably one of the most exciting things that I’ve done in school before,” said Neely Fornshell, Lewis and Clark Fourth Grader.

The Film Dudes are working with a Williston school on a feature length film, set to release in mid-May.

