Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School

Investigation
Investigation
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, a Deputy from Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mott-Regent Public School follow a report of a disturbance inside the school.

Upon arriving, the Deputy made contact with a male subject who refused to leave the school and the encounter escalated into an assault on the Deputy resulting in a lethal force scenario, where the male subject, Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr., died.

This incident was immediately turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation a division of the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. The ND BCI will conduct a thorough review of the Deputy’s actions as quickly as possible.

