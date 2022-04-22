Advertisement

Law enforcement is investigating an incident at Mott-Regent School

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Mott-Regent School on Thursday.

According to a social media post from the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office, they wrote: “This afternoon there was an incident at the Mott-Regent School. No students or staff were harmed but the school is the scene of an active criminal investigation. Parents with students are asked to pick them up on the north side of the school by the playground. Please stay clear of the school for the time being. Additional information will be sent out as available. Thank you.”

Your News Leader has reached out to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting for more information.

