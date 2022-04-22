Advertisement

iMagicon announces lineup change ahead of next week’s show

iMagicon
iMagicon(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – iMagicon is returning to Minot in just over a week.

They announced a change to their guest lineup.

Organizers said Ronnie Rowe, Jr., from the current ‘Star Trek Discovery’ show, will be unable to attend, so his fellow cast member Avaah Blackwell will be taking his place.

Blackwell is joining Doug Jones, Janet Kidder, Hannah Cheesman, Skyler Bible, and Bob Hall as presenters at this year’s comicon-style event.

iMagicon is April 29-May 1 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

More information can be found here.

