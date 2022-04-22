Advertisement

Former ND Highway Patrol trooper files plea agreement in sexual assault/disorderly conduct case

Steven Johnson
Steven Johnson(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who prosecutors say inappropriately touched a woman in 2020 has entered a plea agreement.

Steven Johnson was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault after a woman told police Johnson touched her without her consent while she was sleeping on a couch after a party. Other people at the party told police Johnson had told them of the assault. Johnson, who was a trooper at the time, was fired after the incident.

Johnson’s attorney stated that the claim was made by someone with a grudge against Johnson.

In an agreement proposed Thursday, Johnson pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. The document reports Johnson attempted to wake the woman by rubbing her neck, arm, ribcage, and stomach.

If the agreement is accepted by Judge James Hill, Johnson would face a 360-day deferred imposition of sentence and a year of probation.

Another former trooper, Travis Skar, is listed as a witness in Johnson’s case. Skar pleaded not guilty for misdemeanor sexual assault after prosecutors said he inappropriately touched a woman at a party in 2020. Skar is set to face a jury in July.

