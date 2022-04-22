Earth Day Clothes Swap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Getting a new pair of clothes might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to Earth Day, but a new event aims to change that.

Ashley Eide organized Friday’s “Clothes and Book Swap” at New Generation Park in North Bismarck.

Donations were accepted and organized throughout the day Thursday and were available to be picked up by other donors on Friday. Eide says textiles are a major pollutant and hopes offering an avenue for people to exchange clothes will help reduce waste.

“This is our very first year, I’ve always wanted to do it and it looks like it’s been a hit. We’re hopefully going to continue doing it for Earth Days to come,” said Eide.

The event features the six vendors offering recycled or sustainable merchandise.

