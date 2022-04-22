Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Law enforcement is investigating an incident at Mott-Regent School
Investigation
Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School
An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Wade Bison
BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

Latest News

Minot energy council discusses domestic energy production with Sen. Hoeven
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Walk a Mile
Minot Parks team up with DVCC to hold annual ‘Walk a Mile’ indoors
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Blaze Pizza Opening Soon in Bismarck
Blaze Pizza to open soon in Bismarck