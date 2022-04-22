Bobcats begin playoffs tonight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may seem improbable is certainly possible. The Bobcats proved that this past weekend when they earned a spot in the post-season.

Why improbable?

Just three months ago, Bismarck was 20 points behind Minot in the standings.

Tonight, the ‘Cats begin the playoffs in St Cloud.

They needed a clean sweep last weekend in a home and home with the Minot Minotauros, a team the Bismarck Bobcats had only beat three times all season. Heading into the two games, the mission for the ‘Cats was clear.

Bobcats Captain Patrick Johnson said: “I think the message with Layne (Sedevie) was just stick to what we’ve been doing, stick to what makes us successful, and that’s what got us to this point. We’ve been here for 230-something days, what’s 120 minutes to all those days and we’ve worked to this point, so why not just finish the job.”

To have been as low as they were months into the season, the only clear view for the rest of the year was up.

“It was definitely in our minds in January, late December, and into February, but it really became a reality these past couple months, and now we’re in that spot, and it’s just performing in the playoffs like we have these past couple months,” said Johnson.

Bismarck matches up with the Central’s top seed St. Cloud, a team that’s only lost six times since Jan. 1. But Layne Sedevie feels the fight his guys have shown is scary to see if you’re looking at it from the outside.

“There’s something about a group of guys that have to fight and do whatever they can to get in this time of the year. The fact that these guys didn’t give up, it makes teams scary, and that’s what I like about our group,” Bobcats Head Coach Layne Sedevie.

A fight to the finish, with the hard part just beginning. With a whole regular season to look back on, it’s special for this group to accomplish the improbable.

“I think the hardest thing to do in junior hockey is to keep a group of guys here for seven months and to keep them interested as a coach. I mean even in game 60, I know it’s a big game, but you could be home in the next two days with your family, golfing or whatever, and to me that’s what makes this group special. They never quit” said Sedevie. “I hope we never go back to where we were at the start, but what this group did, to me that’s the character, the resiliency showing through, to me that’s what makes them special.”

The Bobcats will play two in St. Cloud this weekend. The Bobcats and Norsemen will come to Bismarck next week for a game’s three and four, and if a fifth is needed it’s back to St. Cloud on May 2.

