Blaze Pizza to open soon in Bismarck

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another restaurant is opening on 3rd Street in Bismarck. Blaze pizza’s opening day will be Tuesday, April 26 and owners are excited to provide another dining option.

“We’re all really excited for everything to happen, and like I said it’s been a long time coming that we’ve had this, the stores been planned for a long time and now it’s finally here, so we are very excited as a group,” said franchise owner Mike Srnsky.

He says he finally received the last of the equipment and will finish training staff this weekend. Pizzas and desserts are available in-store, or you can place to-go orders through the Blaze Pizza app.

