USDA awards $2.8 million to ND cities for infrastructure updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Richardton will receive a multimillion-dollar loan for infrastructure updates.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development offered $2.8 million in low-interest loans to the city for a street and storm sewer improvement project. USDA Rural Development state director Erin Oban says the loan enables the city to make timely infrastructure improvements.

“People want and need and deserve to have streets that are essential to their neighborhoods, to their schools, to their small businesses, and that’s what this will allow them to do,” said Oban.

USDA Rural Development also awarded a $30,000 grant to the city of Leeds to assist the town in planning for future water infrastructure adjustments.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.