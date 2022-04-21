Advertisement

Taxi 9000 closed until further notice

By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple employees at Taxi 9000 confirm the transportation service will be closed until further notice starting Thursday.

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Your News Leader placed a call to Taxi 9000 and the employee who answered said the service would be open through bar close Wednesday night.

Taxi 9000 transports many elderly riders in Bismarck and Mandan. They tell Your News Leader that the service is waiting on a site inspection from Medicaid.

Taxi 9000 said the proper forms have been submitted but until the site inspection is done, they are “dead in the water.” And they don’t know if they will be able to re-open or not.

Taxi 9000 was sold by Gary Schumacher to Rob Dutchuk in September of 2021.

A message was left for Dutchuk Wednesday evening, but we have not received an answer yet.

