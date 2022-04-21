State prosecutors appealing suppression of evidence in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – State prosecutors are appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court a Minot judge’s ruling to suppress evidence in the case of a man charged with killing his roommate.

Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Shawnee Krall with AA-felony charges of murder and gross sexual imposition, in the death of 29-year-old Alice Queirolo.

Queirolo went missing in Minot in late 2020, and her body was recovered in a vehicle that investigators said Krall had stored on an acquaintance’s property.

In an order dated April 1, Judge Stacy Louser ruled out all evidence found in the vehicle, on the grounds that police did not secure a warrant for the search or get permission from Krall’s probation officer.

Police contended that the search of the vehicle was in good faith to find Queirolo, who, at the time, was a missing person.

Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney Leah Viste filed the appeal, dated April 18. No hearings before the high court have been scheduled, as of Wednesday.

Krall still has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 27 in district court in Minot, according to online records.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony charges.

Related content:

Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.