Spring blizzard throws a wrench in turkey hunters’ season

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Turkey season opened April 9. One week later, a massive blizzard hit much of the state, putting a dent in hunters’ plans.

DJ Randolph was out bright and early for this year’s turkey opener, however, the looming threat of a spring blizzard had many on edge.

“Every rancher you stopped and visited with, of course, they were extremely concerned because they’ve got baby calves out in the field and things, so they are dealing with that. You felt kind of guilty saying, ‘You mind if we go over here and do some turkey hunting?’ when you realize the stress they are under,” said DJ Randolph, an area hunter and an organizer of the Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports Hunting trips.

Randolph was lucky and was able to fill his two tags that weekend. However, the youth hunters with Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports whom Randolph takes out every hunting season have not.

“Easter weekend was going to be a focus for us because our younger hunters were supposed to be off on Friday and off on Monday, so of course here is a long weekend we can get some hunting done. We lost that and now this weekend we are talking rain and snow primarily,” said Randolph.

Conditions may not be ideal for hunters, but North Dakota Game and Fish said turkeys are built for cold conditions, and breeding and nesting should not be too interrupted.

“They were out strutting around, strutting on top of snowbanks. You know, most of the time they were out in the ag field, it was mid-morning and they were out feeding, but toms and jakes are still going after it trying to get the hens’ attention,” said RJ Gross, an upland game biologist with North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department.

While it does present a few more challenges to the youth hunters, Randolph said it makes the experience that much more worth it.

“We have some options that we have been working around and things can change in a hurry. A week from now, hopefully, we will be out in the field, but that’s part of hunting. You are supposed to adapt to your conditions and the animals and make the most of it,” said Randolph.

Randolph will be taking out four kids and two of their sibilings for shotgun and crossbow hunting as soon as the weather shapes up.

Gross with the Game and Fish Department said that it is unlikely that the season will be extended, but it is not outside the realm of possibilities.

Turkey season wraps up on May 15.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.