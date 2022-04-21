Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowfall gave area snowmobilers a reason to bring out their toys one more time. But some people haven’t been using them with consideration for local wildlife.

Unidentified snowmobilers and four-wheelers are chasing wildlife through an open area near West LaSalle Drive, and it’s definitely against the law. The incidents happened between October 2021 and as recently as April 2022. Your News Leader spoke to a Game and Fish warden about the severity of the offense.

”Harassing wildlife with a motor vehicle would be the offense, and that would be a Class B misdemeanor so it would be a criminal charge, possibly,” said Cory Erck, district game warden with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

In North Dakota, the “Report All Poachers” program is available for people who witness harassment of animals or poaching.

”If the information is used to make a conviction, the reporting party is eligible for a reward, up to I believe two thousand dollars,” said Game Warden Erck.

The area is posted as a “Wildlife Sensitive Area,” and trespassing is not allowed. The person who reported the incidents to Your News Leader said that coyotes used to roam around in the evenings every week, but since the offenders have been in the field, the coyotes have left.

If you know who is operating those vehicles, or have more information related to the incidents, please call the “Report All Poachers” hotline at 701-328-9921.

