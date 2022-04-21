Advertisement

Senator Steve Daines visits Ukraine, calls for more lethal aid

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., got the opportunity to visit Ukraine.

The senator is one of the first American officials to get a first-hand look at the war-torn country, seeing shallow mass graves and destroyed buildings in Kyiv and Bucha. He said the sights are something he’ll never forget, calling on more lethal aid to assist the country in ending the war.

“The officials in Ukraine are very clear on what they need. They’re very clear they need more heavy artillery, heavy armor, more surface to air missile capabilities, and they want to make sure that they have the lethal aid they need to win this war,” said Daines.

Daines also added that the war shows the importance of energy security, saying that Europe has become too dependent on Russia for oil and gas.

