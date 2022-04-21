Nearly 40,000 acres of ND grassland to remain roadless following appeals court ruling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a decision to keep 40,000 acres of the more than 1.2 million acres of grasslands in North Dakota roadless.

The decision is the result of a lawsuit by Billings, Golden Valley, McKenzie, and Slope counties in conjunction with the state, which sought to allow road construction on those lands, which environmental opponents fear would make them ineligible for wilderness designation in the future.

“We believe it is significant, in the context of all the oil development that’s been going on in the state for a good long time, that a few areas be set aside in that way and allowed to remain roadless. Both for the benefit of recreationalists and hunters and for the benefit of wildlife habitat,” said Connie Triplett, a member of the Badlands Conservation Alliance.

The counties and the state have the option to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.