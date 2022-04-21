Advertisement

Nearly 40,000 acres of ND grassland to remain roadless following appeals court ruling

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a decision to keep 40,000 acres of the more than 1.2 million acres of grasslands in North Dakota roadless.

The decision is the result of a lawsuit by Billings, Golden Valley, McKenzie, and Slope counties in conjunction with the state, which sought to allow road construction on those lands, which environmental opponents fear would make them ineligible for wilderness designation in the future.

“We believe it is significant, in the context of all the oil development that’s been going on in the state for a good long time, that a few areas be set aside in that way and allowed to remain roadless. Both for the benefit of recreationalists and hunters and for the benefit of wildlife habitat,” said Connie Triplett, a member of the Badlands Conservation Alliance.

The counties and the state have the option to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old Beverly Ann Battagler
Ranchers determine losses after historic blizzard
Wildlife Sensitive Area in north Bismarck, noted as "no trespassing"
Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

Latest News

ND infrastructure updates
USDA awards $2.8 million to ND cities for infrastructure updates
Montana Meat Processing
Meat processing growing in Montana
Scales of Justice
BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)
Senator Steve Daines visits Ukraine, calls for more lethal aid