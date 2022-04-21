Minot State Director of Athletics Andy Carter resigns

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University Director of Athletics Andy Carter resigned Wednesday, according to a statement from university President Dr. Steven Shirley.

Carter has served as MSU’s Athletic Director since 2016.

“The Minot State community thanks Andy for his leadership and commitment to Beaver Athletics during the past six years. We wish Andy and his wife Rena the very best as they transition to this next chapter in their personal and professional lives,” said Shirley.

Carter accepted the Athletic Director position at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Shirley said Carter’s final day in Minot will be April 29, and the university will immediately begin a search to fill the position.

He said before the search, an interim Director of Athletics will be announced “soon.”

