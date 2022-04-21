Minot Police recognize officer, civilian employee of the year

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department announced its 2021 employees of the year.

Taylor Jenson was named the officer of the year. She has been with the Minot Police Department for nine years.

Jenson has worked as a K9 handler and leader of the bomb squad since June.

The civilian employee of the year is Christine Roberts. She works as the administrative clerk principal for community outreach.

Roberts started her career in 2006 with the department.

