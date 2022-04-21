Advertisement

Minot Police recognize officer, civilian employee of the year

Taylor Jenson and Christine Roberts
Taylor Jenson and Christine Roberts(Photos provided by Minot Police Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department announced its 2021 employees of the year.

Taylor Jenson was named the officer of the year. She has been with the Minot Police Department for nine years.

Jenson has worked as a K9 handler and leader of the bomb squad since June.

The civilian employee of the year is Christine Roberts. She works as the administrative clerk principal for community outreach.

Roberts started her career in 2006 with the department.

