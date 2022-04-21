Advertisement

Minot Parks look at upcoming facilities

By John Salling
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – There are some updates coming out of Tuesday night’s park district meeting in Minot.

The primary change is that Maysa Arena is adding curling facilities in the building itself.

At the auditorium, they plan to make the new courts flexible to be used for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and more.

In May, they plan to run the plans by the building committee and bring a final look before the park board at their May meeting.

