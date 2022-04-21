Advertisement

Minot High unable to host events except tennis, operating ‘day-to-day’

Snow covering sports fields at Minot High
Snow covering sports fields at Minot High(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot High athletics is operating on a day-to-day basis due to the blizzard, Athletic Director Mitch Lunde told Your News Leader Wednesday.

Snow is still covering Duane Carlson Stadium, the South Hill softball fields and the Hoeven Park baseball fields.

Crews are attempting to clear some of the snow at Duane Carlson, but Lunde said it doesn’t make sense to clear the entire field with another storm on its way.

“We’re playing the game of, ‘Who has open fields? Do we have a bus? Can we get there?’ Right now, Minot High and Minot Public isn’t able to host things besides tennis, indoors. Right now, it’s almost a day-to-day, staying two days ahead of the game,” said Lunde.

The tennis team is playing at Williston Thursday and will host Century, Jamestown, and Dickinson Friday morning at the Cameron indoor tennis facility.

All events through the weekend are canceled or postponed, with the exception of baseball at Jamestown.

