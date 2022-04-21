Mike Kelley receives Stark County Excellence Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A familiar face in Dickinson is the latest recipient of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award.

Mike Kelley is the owner of McDonald’s and friends said he is a fixture in the restaurant business and community.

They add that Kelley is also very giving and supports Ronald McDonald House Charities and many others.

Kelley was surprised with the assembly this morning and says he is honored to receive the award.

He said it’s never been about food, but about people.

“I appreciate all the people that come to our store, just seems like yesterday we got in the business and it just, the people are what makes it work for me that’s it,” said Mike Kelley, award recipient.

Kelley said he thought something was up this morning when his family was keeping him busy with errands. He said his day always starts at the store.

