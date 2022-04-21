Advertisement

Meat processing growing in Montana

By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Meat processing is a difficult business to get into, but plants like Eastern Montana Meats in Sidney, Montana continue to grow in that industry.

Since opening in December 2020, Eastern Montana Meats has faced many challenges to get to where they are today. The plant processes more than 120 head a day, which is more than double the volume compared to a year ago. Their meat travels all across the country.

“We’ve shipped meat to Miami to Dallas weekly. Chicago to Minneapolis weekly, and we’re going out to Seattle,” said Steve Lunderby, who owns the plant with his sons.

The industry is a growing commodity for Montana. Last month, the state Department of Livestock reported that nearly 69,000 animals have been processed this year, which is more than double the amount at that point last year. Officials say state investments in the industry and local support are some of the reasons for the increase.

“We still think there’s that large interest locally trying to source more meat locally in retail and also consumers at home wanting to buy more meat for their freezers. They’re not as reliant on those supply chains that broke down during covid,” said Mike Honeycutt, Executive Director of the Montana Department of Livestock.

Lunderby says there has been a lot of support from the state level to help Eastern Montana Meats grow. The plant recently received a $450,000 grant that will be used to expand and purchase equipment upgrades.

“They’re getting some serious dollars out there that can help make some of these projects successful,” said Lunderby.

For now, Lunderby’s biggest priority going forward is improving efficiency to be able to compete with bigger facilities. Eastern Montana Meats continues to grow, but Lunderby is determined to make sure his product is the best it can be.

Lunderby says the plant will be capable of processing up to 400 head a day in the next few years with more automation.

