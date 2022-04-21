Holocaust exhibit on display at Bismarck Public Library

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public Library is displaying an exhibit detailing life in America during World War II and the Holocaust through May 3.

It explores the Great Depression, isolationism, racism and anti-Semitism, challenging the assumption that Americans knew little about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as it was happening.

“But it really focuses on what was happening locally in North Dakota and the United States. So you can try and put yourself in the feet of people then and try and imagine what you think you would do, which is hard because with hindsight we would do things differently. But it really tries to ask those questions of what was going on in America during those years,” said Adult Programming Coordinator Sarah Matthews.

Matthews says to call ahead for group visits.

