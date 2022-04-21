Hettinger high school ‘Stream Team’ connects community

HETTINGER, N.D. – We’ve all become a little more tech-savvy since the pandemic. Many of us have come to rely on Zoom and Facetime to stay connected with friends and family.

And in Hettinger, the community has come to depend on what’s known as the “Stream Team.”

The Stream Team has been streaming school events since 2020, when COVID regulations meant limiting the number of people at an event.

The good news: even though COVID restrictions have loosened, the Stream Team has remained dedicated to connecting their community.

Anna Havelka wears a lot of hats on the Hettinger High School Stream Team. Her regular duties rotate between anchoring the sports and the news, but she’s done it all.

“I’ve tried all the jobs. I’ve been a producer and a weather anchor,” she said.

For Havelka, it’s a chance to try something new, and to improve her communication skills.

“The most important thing I’ve learned is how to think on the spot and just be confident and bring energy to everything,” Havelka explained.

She is just one of several students trying their hand at broadcasting. Once a week, the Stream Team presents a short newscast, called the HPS Upload. They highlight what’s happening in the school and in the community.

Students even sell and produce ads. Businessowners say it’s a good way to invest in the future of their community.

“It’s a positive way for us to see local events,” said Kathleen Brackel, owner of KB Jewelers.

Local events, including high school sports, and even the annual Wake Up Santa parade.

“We do everything in our town, and we help make it to where those who are not able to be there actually view it and view it at any time,” said Joey Herold, a member of the Stream Team.

It is a service grandparents like Eldon and Mary Jean Jensen have come to depend on.

“It’s really been a blessing,” said Mary Jean.

The Jensens spend their winters in Florida, 2,100 miles away from their granddaughters, Ella and Laela. Thanks to the Stream Team, they didn’t miss a single basketball game this season.

“We enjoy it. We watch because we can clearly see the action and we enjoy it being streamed that way,” said Eldon.

Their game streams have come a long way since they first started. The Stream Team is constantly adding more equipment and trying new things.

“We have different types of cameras we have a wireless and a gimbal for great shots. We have more camera angles too. We got a crowd cam and instant replays which make for some great moments,” said Herold.

Great moments that now anyone can experience from anywhere in the world.

You can watch the HPS Upload on You Tube and on the Hettinger Public School website, hettinger.k12.nd.us.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.