Advertisement

GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old Beverly Ann Battagler
Erik Rod
Erik Rod pleads guilty to manslaughter in Connie Rod shooting death
Ranchers determine losses after historic blizzard

Latest News

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service
More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
10PM Sportscast 4/20/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/20/2022