First District Health Unit in Minot discontinuing COVID-19 testing this week
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit said Wednesday they will discontinue regular COVID-19 testing at the end of this week.
The provider cited a reduction in demand, and it no longer being the best use of resources.
The last day for COVID-19 testing will be Friday, April 22.
They will continue to evaluate public health and the need for testing moving forward.
