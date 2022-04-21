Farmers anxious to plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With last week’s storm in the rearview mirror and another coming this weekend, farmers in North Dakota are preparing for a delayed planting season.

While producers are glad to have received moisture, the high winds meant much of the snow ended up in tree rows, and not distributed evenly on fields. Farmers in North Dakota say they’re ready for planting to begin, but have to wait for the precipitation to clear up first.

“Mainly we’re just sitting on our hands right now and just waiting for the weather conditions to be right and soil temperatures to warm up. So, it gets a little frustrating for farmers who are antsy and itching to go, I mean we’re kind of pacing back and forth here,” said Tyler Stafslien, a producer from Ryder.

Although they might be temporarily frustrated, farmers are happy to be dealing with a moisture issue instead of a drought issue. With precipitation forecasted for this weekend, farmers are hopeful there will be more rain than snow, since rain tends to be more evenly distributed, and because rain absorbs into the soil quicker than snow, which means planting season will come sooner.

