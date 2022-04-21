Dickinson student set to compete in national firefighting competition

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson High School student is making history for her hometown and for the state of North Dakota this summer.

Rachel Thompson will be competing in a national competition for firefighting.

Thompson is not your typical high school student.

“If we ever get trapped, you can pull your tag and that webbing will help pull you out, it’s a firefighter safety thing,” said Rachel Thompson, Dickinson.

Thompson is enrolled in Firefighter 1 Academy with the Dickinson Fire Department.

“Some of my friends think I’m a little crazy for doing this in high school,” said Thompson.

Her training and a passion for the fire service that helped her qualify for the skillsUSA National Competition for firefighting.

She will compete this June.

“I’ve always been somebody to go and help everybody else and I just really enjoy it,” said Thompson.

At the competition in Georgia, Thompson will face a series of physical and written tests.

She’s learned many skills from firefighter Mason Geiger and other fire academy teachers.

“Instructors Jared Rhode and Dustin Hofer, this Fire 1 Academy through the Dickinson High School wouldn’t be where it’s at today if it wasn’t for those two,” said Thompson.

And she has a personal connection to the fire service. Her father is the administrative chief of the Dickinson Rural Fire Department.

“When dad went to the hall, I always wanted to go with him.”

Firefighters are her second family; an organization Thompson now understands and is a part of.

Thompson says she envisions herself on a fire department one day. She hopes to bring back good information from the competition.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.