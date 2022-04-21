Des-Lacs Burlington finds new golfers from football team, embracing the change

DES LACS, N.D. – Des Lacs-Burlington’s golf team returns just two of its top six players from last season. Such is the nature of high school sports, but the Lakers found an unlikely source of new recruits.

On the football field.

Seven of DLB’s 12 golfers played football, like senior Chance Mickelson.

Mickelson caught interceptions and touchdowns for Lakers football in the fall, but will now learn that the lower the score, the better.

“The football team is such a big group that you can’t get as close with everyone else. With golf, you have your six guys that go to every meet and you’re on the bus for 2 hours every trip, and you get pretty close to each other,” said junior Carter Eide.

Carter and freshman Eli Miller are the two full-time varsity returners. Junior Kaiden Vigen also returns after playing a portion of the year in the top-six group.

“Those (schools like) Kindred, they got pros, we got Dan. That’s all we need. Dan the man…. We’re a big brotherhood, big family,” said junior Kaiden Vigen.

Dan Miller has coached the Lakers golf team for more than 20 years and can boast multiple Region 6 titles.

The program started in 1996, and the highest finish came in 1999 when they finished second at state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.