Bishop Ryan softball relying on young starters, remain optimistic

MINOT, N.D. - Bishop Ryan softball finds itself in an unusual situation this season.

The oldest returning players are three freshmen who played on varsity as 8th graders last year.

The only upperclassmen are two juniors and two sophomores. None of them played softball before this season.

In his first season as the coach, Chase Lee tapped on 7th and 8th graders to round out the roster and rely on a few to start.

“We weren’t sure if we were going to have nine to go out and play. Fortunately, I was able to talk a few into trying a new sport and being active in the spring and so far, I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made,” said Lee.

The squad’s lack of experience showed in the season opener, in a double-digit loss to Rugby.

But when you hear the optimism from the players, you’d never guess the score.

“As we made plays. I think that we gained confidence and you can start to say, ‘hey, I can do this.’ And that gives you a confidence boost. You know you can do it, but sometimes it’s a little scary and hard like the first game,” said Our Redeemer’s freshman Alena Hall.

Alena, her younger sister Ana, and junior Aubrey Griedl all play through the co-op with Our Redeemer’s.

Coach Lee said he’s unsure when the team will play next because of the upcoming storm.

