Bio Girls make birthday bags for those in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bio Girls are not only leading the charge for self-empowerment among girls, but they’re also leaders of service in the community.

The girls in the Bio Club say it has helped them with something important.

“It kept giving me high self-esteem with all the positive stuff,” said Emalin Frovarp.

The club is a 12-week, faith-based program.

“It teaches second grade to sixth-grade girls self-empowerment, self-worth and self-esteem,” said Co-site Director Michelle Hintz.

Whatever their reason may be for joining:

“I was reading on the website, my first time ever coming here, and it just looked amazing. I’m like, ‘Hopefully this is actually true.’ And, it was,” said Frovarp.

They all came together in an effort to help others. Each session of girls goes through a service week. The girls decided to make and donate birthday bags, which include everything you need to make a cake.

“Other kids need it more than us. Like, a spare dollar for someone else. It’s not a big deal for us but for them it is,” said Frovarp.

The girls surpassed their goal and filled 40 bags and will donate them to the Abused Adult Resource Center.

This is the first year Bio Girls has held a spring session because so many girls wanted to join.

