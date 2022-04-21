Advertisement

Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage

An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.(WNEM TV5)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After some viewers reached out to us about flights from Allegiant being canceled, the airline confirmed Wednesday with Your News Leader they have had to reduce some flights out of Minot and Bismarck due to what they’re calling an “unprecedented” labor shortage.

Here is the full statement from Allegiant Media Relations:

“An unprecedented labor shortage is currently affecting the entire commercial aviation industry and Allegiant is no exception. As a result, we have been forced to reduce capacity within our network - including some at BIS and MOT.

We understand this may have a negative impact on customers’ travel plans and can be frustrating. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience; we try to give customers as much notice as possible so they can make other travel arrangements. Our team members are working hard to provide affected passengers with travel options, including re-accommodation to other flights or refunds.

We hate to cancel flights and are doing everything we can to ensure that we have adequate labor to meet the demand for air travel, which is at an all-time high. We are offering extra incentives to attract and retain employees, including higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more.

Customers who are impacted by these changes will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment. However, those who want to explore their options can reach us through the call center, on our website chat, via e-mail or through Twitter and Facebook.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Neugebauer
Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old Beverly Ann Battagler
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans

Latest News

FDHU COVID testing discontinued
First District Health Unit in Minot discontinuing COVID-19 testing this week
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
sports spotlight century
Sports Spotlight: Century High’s Halle Mattern
weather 4/20
Evening Weather 4/20/22