Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage

MINOT, N.D. – After some viewers reached out to us about flights from Allegiant being canceled, the airline confirmed Wednesday with Your News Leader they have had to reduce some flights out of Minot and Bismarck due to what they’re calling an “unprecedented” labor shortage.

Here is the full statement from Allegiant Media Relations:

“An unprecedented labor shortage is currently affecting the entire commercial aviation industry and Allegiant is no exception. As a result, we have been forced to reduce capacity within our network - including some at BIS and MOT.

We understand this may have a negative impact on customers’ travel plans and can be frustrating. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience; we try to give customers as much notice as possible so they can make other travel arrangements. Our team members are working hard to provide affected passengers with travel options, including re-accommodation to other flights or refunds.

We hate to cancel flights and are doing everything we can to ensure that we have adequate labor to meet the demand for air travel, which is at an all-time high. We are offering extra incentives to attract and retain employees, including higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more.

Customers who are impacted by these changes will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment. However, those who want to explore their options can reach us through the call center, on our website chat, via e-mail or through Twitter and Facebook.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.