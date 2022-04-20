Advertisement

Woman to testify against co-defendant in Dunn County murder case

Jessica Saueressig, Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Jessica Saueressig, Carlos Mendivil-Beltran(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Cascade, Wis., woman has entered a guilty plea and received three years of probation for her role in the 2021 death of a Watford City man.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig was traveling in Dunn County last July with 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) and 43-year-old Brian Rowe before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. Police arrested Saueressig and Mendivil-Beltran two days later in Minnesota.

Tuesday, Saueressig pleaded guilty to hindering law enforcement. District Court Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced her to five years, all suspended, and three years of supervised probation. Court documents note that Saueressig must “cooperate with prosecution and testify truthfully at the trial of Mendevil-Beltran.”

Mendevil-Beltran is charged with murder and scheduled to face a jury in May.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Neugebauer
Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans
Traffic accidents during the blizzard
Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

Latest News

Minot State Athletic Department comments on damage done to ‘The Bubble’
Erik Rod
Erik Rod pleads guilty to manslaughter in Connie Rod shooting death
Minot State University earns cyber defense recognition
Ranchers determine losses after historic blizzard