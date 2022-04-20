Woman to testify against co-defendant in Dunn County murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Cascade, Wis., woman has entered a guilty plea and received three years of probation for her role in the 2021 death of a Watford City man.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig was traveling in Dunn County last July with 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) and 43-year-old Brian Rowe before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. Police arrested Saueressig and Mendivil-Beltran two days later in Minnesota.

Tuesday, Saueressig pleaded guilty to hindering law enforcement. District Court Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced her to five years, all suspended, and three years of supervised probation. Court documents note that Saueressig must “cooperate with prosecution and testify truthfully at the trial of Mendevil-Beltran.”

Mendevil-Beltran is charged with murder and scheduled to face a jury in May.

