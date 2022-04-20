Williston State president highlights nursing, CTE at county commission meeting

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College president Dr. Bernell Hirning provided a campus update to the Williams County Commission Tuesday, highlighting the growing nursing program and Career and Technical Education initiatives.

Hirning said they’ve been in talks with Sanford Health to be the lead education provider to ensure there’s a strong workforce when they open their Williston clinic 2024. He added that they also plan to utilize more classroom space to keep the training local.

“We’re going to have a partnership with not just UND, but our other four-year institutions so we can provide all the training needed. From the very beginning workforce training through our TrainND all the way up to Master’s-level so that when they open on day one, they’re fully staffed and ready to roll,” said Hirning.

Dr. Hirning said the college is also looking to hire a new CTE director to coordinate with the growing CTE programs at Williston High School and Watford City High School.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.