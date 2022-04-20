Advertisement

‘We have to haul it somewhere’: Dickinson crews transporting snow

Moving snow in Dickinson
Moving snow in Dickinson(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many areas across North Dakota are still working on snow removal after last week’s blizzard. Dickinson’s Public Works Team is no exception, and Tuesday, crews moved tons of snow off streets.

It was a welcomed sight after last week’s massive blizzard trapped people indoors.

“We had to get by with one-lane traffic for a couple of days, but now they’re making sure thoroughfares like this one are taken care of,” said Sen. Rich Wardner, (R) Dickinson.

The city’s Public Works Director says it was one of the largest snow events in his 40 years with public works.

His team continues to meet to review what’s been cleaned up and what still needs work.

“Friday night we tried to get to all residentials, Saturday we were picking up downtown and all the schools in preparation for the opening today,” said Gary Zuroff, public works director.

You may be wondering where they take the snow? There’s a large snow pile that can be seen off of Broadway.

“We have to haul it somewhere, especially downtown there’s nowhere to move it to,” said Zuroff.

Zuroff says he was ironically at a snow conference when the storm hit town, but they were prepared back at home. He appreciates everyone who played a role in clean-up and helping to maintain public safety.

“I do want to thank them all for all the work they did,” said Zuroff.

Zuroff says you can help crews with clean-up by removing snow off fire hydrants if they are nearby.

