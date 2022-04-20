Nationwide veterinarian shortage also impacting North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses aren’t the only medical profession in high demand. Veterinarians are also experiencing an exodus from the practice and are unable to fill those vacancies, causing a nationwide shortage.

Days are long and emotional at Loving Paws Spay and Neuter Clinic. Veterinarians put their whole hearts into their work but a nationwide shortage has left many feeling overworked and unappreciated.

“Not to mention, with everything with COVID, people have been brutally mean, and with the influx of social media people have been even more mean. I’ve been at a vet clinic since I was 16 years old, and people are nowhere as mean as they are now,” stated Dr. Marie Henderson, a veterinarian at Loving Paws Spay and Neuter Clinic.

According to a study done by the American Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians are experiencing turnover rates twice those of physicians. And similar to nurses, the burnout from the pandemic has his the industry hard.

“We did have a little bit of issues of getting people in and trying to navigate that initially. Now that we’ve lifted restrictions and stuff it’s not as bad. But as a single, solo practitioner, it’s a little hard because I have to turn people away to other clinics,” added Dr. Henderson.

However, there is hope. In order to make up losses seen in the veterinary world, a few changes need to take place. Helping with the cost of education is first on the list.

“You’ve got to sell people into rural practices. I think you got to get more agriculturally, for our area, if you’re looking at mixed animal and rural you have to look for people with agriculture type backgrounds getting into vet school. We have to find some way to relieve the massive debt that people are coming out of school with,” said Dr. Kim Brummond, president of the North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association.

While this outlook might look bleak, both doctors reiterated their love of their profession, their clients, and their clients’ pets. While no solution is perfect, it is clear that change for the future of vets in North Dakota and the nation is vital.

Dr. Brummond stated veterinarians graduate with over $250,000 of student loan debt and it’s common for them to make $50,000 to $80,000 after graduation, which is a fraction of what a physician would earn.

