Sports Spotlight: Century High’s Halle Mattern

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In recent years, the Mattern name has been synonymous with Century High athletics. Halle is the lone daughter of the bunch and has made a big impact in her years as a Patriot.

“I love everything about sports honestly. Kind of just grew up around the game, grew up in the gym, and everything just started when I was little and it’s been fun,” said Halle Mattern, Century Senior.

“Those Mattern’s, they’re competitive. They’re a fun group, and they’re natural leaders and kids flock to that. They want to play on the same team as that. That’s just something she has that you can’t coach. You can’t train that. That’s something she naturally has,” said Jamie Zastoupil, Halle’s volleyball coach.

Natural abilities have given Halle a fruitful career at CHS. Now a senior after years of varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball, she says there’s an easy way to describe the way she does it all.

“I love being super competitive. I mean if you ask my friends one trait about me, I bet some would say competitive. So I love everything about sports that brings the competitiveness. I mean winning is so fun,” said Mattern.

In her final year in high school, Halle hit an unexpected bump in the road. What was assumed to be a sprained ankle turned into much worse. Despite the pain, her competitive nature drove Halle to play close to three weeks on a broken ankle.

“I wouldn’t change playing on it at all. That’s kind of who I am in a nutshell, and I’m glad I got to play the last couple games that I could,” said Mattern.

“I think that speaks to the type of person she is. She’s resilient, she’s going to fight for it, and she’s going to make her teammates better whether she’s on the floor, or on the field, or on the side, she’ll make her teammates better,” said Zastoupil.

Though sidelined with the injury, she hasn’t taken any time away from being part of her teams.

“With basketball, I’d still rebound for the girls every day, and then softball I’ve been hitting off my knees or on a bucket or something. It’s just been nice to still be around the girls, that’s kind of the big part for me. Excited to get back though for sure,” said Mattern.

Eager to get back to the competition, Mattern is eyeing the end of May to be back on the diamond. The BSC softball commit has plans for what’s next, but she is not taking these waning high school moments for granted.

“Me and my friends actually talk about this a lot actually, the, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going by so fast, we’re growing up,’ and it’s super cool to go through it all with your best friends. Like I wouldn’t change any of my teammates, any of my coaches for the world, they’re awesome. I hate that it’s going by super fast, for sure,” said Mattern.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.