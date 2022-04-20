Public Works’ balancing act when clearing snow in Bismarck & Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that roads in Bismarck and Mandan are drivable again, Your News Leader looks at the efforts put in by Public Works departments in both cities to clear the streets.

There’s a reason Public Works operators were still widening streets Wednesday.

“This is a little bit different animal. Almost 20 inches of snow, with the heavy, wet snow, it’s very difficult to move,” said Mitch Bitz, the director of Public Works for the city of Mandan.

When the blizzard of 1997 struck, there were about 240 center-lane miles of road in Bismarck. Today, there are more than 386 miles. The city’s growth has increased the time it takes to clear the city. Now, city administrators are tasked with striking a difficult balance between clearing snow as quickly as it has been cleared in the past, which would cost the taxpayers more money.

“You get so big that it’s difficult to respond quickly, and sure, we could throw a lot more people at this, which would mean a lot more money, because you have to have equipment that those people can use. And so, all that starts to add up. And if you don’t have an event like this every season, you’ve got a lot of money tied up in equipment alone,” said Jeff Heintz, director of Public Works service operations for the city of Bismarck.

In Bismarck, they were able to clear the middle of every road in 24 hours by opting not to do curb-to-curb plowing city-wide.

“We did a quick, kind of back-of-the-napkin calculation, and we figured it was going to take us about 96 hours to clear city curb-to-curb, and that was not going to be acceptable. Typically, it takes us 36 to 48 hours to clear the city curb-to-curb,” said Heintz.

Had they thoroughly plowed the city initially, some residents would’ve had to wait until after Easter for their streets to get plowed. Instead, the whole city was partially plowed on Saturday.

With above-freezing temperatures forecasted for the rest of the week, the focus of Public Works departments has been widening streets but not picking up and moving snow, especially because ground thaw in fields where they would typically transport snow has meant they don’t have the means to move it.

