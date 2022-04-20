Advertisement

Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation

FILE - Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome after sunset, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome after sunset, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police said there is “no threat at the Capitol,” and issued an all-clear after the evacuation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story follows below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Neugebauer
Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans
Traffic accidents during the blizzard
Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a House Committee on Financial Services...
US targets cryptocurrency miners in latest Russia sanctions
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Jessica Saueressig, Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Woman to testify against co-defendant in Dunn County murder case