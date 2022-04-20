Phones, internet down at Williams County Courthouse

WILLISTON, N.D. – Internet and phone service is down Wednesday at the Williams County Courthouse, according to the North Dakota District Court website.

The website indicates that the outage will continue through most of the day.

The post did not say what caused the outage.

Court proceedings are still taking place, though nothing from case files can be processed in Odyssey, the courts’ electronic filing system, until internet access is restored.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.