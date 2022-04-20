North Dakota gun sellers, law enforcement react to federal “ghost gun” proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ghost guns have raised new questions on gun control. They’re a focus for some state regulations and now the federal government as President Joe Biden announced a crackdown on ghost guns last week in a quest to lessen violent, gun-related crimes. Still, gun groups argue these regulations will reach too far.

But what are ghost guns and what do regulations mean to gun sellers and law enforcement in North Dakota?

Traditionally firearms are made by licensed companies and bought from licensed dealers.

“There’s a background check. It’s called a Form 4473 that you have to fill out. And then it basically goes to an FBI tracing center and the FBI does a background check on you before you’re legal,” said Brandon Charvat, owner of Mandan Sporting Goods.

But ghost guns are manufactured in parts and can be assembled legally at the home of an unlicensed byer. For dealers who work with traditional firearms and don’t sell gun parts, new regulations won’t necessarily change much, but they say there could be unintended consequences.

“Back in the day, and we’re talking old guns now, there’s manufacturers that produced the gun back in the day that never had a serial number on it. And I have seen those before come through my store. We’re talking a 100-year-old gun. But now basically, the way the law reads right now that they’re trying to push through, it would make that 100-year-old gun a ghost gun,” said Charvat.

For those that track weapons that are used in crimes, the lack of serial numbers on firearms is notable. But police say they have not recovered any ghost guns in relation to crimes in Bismarck. There’s no way to know how many ghost guns are in circulation.

The new federal rules would change the definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts and require dealers to add serial numbers to ghost guns they intend to sell.

