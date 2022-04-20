Advertisement

North Dakota Department of Commerce to promote state as hub for data processing, cryptocurrency mining

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Apr. 20, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is well known for its energy production and agriculture, and state commerce officials are hoping to make the state a hub for high-end data processing.

With cold temperatures and low energy costs, the department of commerce has been recruiting tech companies across the world to invest in North Dakota. While the focus has been on building data centers for cryptocurrency mining, officials said there can be multiple uses for these buildings.

“Cryptocurrency may be the highest and best use for these data centers right now, but if those economics change moving forward, those existing infrastructure could equally be converted to a Google, or Facebook, or Amazon Data Center,” said Josh Teigen, Director of Economic Development and Finance for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Atlas Power and Crusoe Energy are some of the latest companies to build data centers in North Dakota. Teigen added that nearly $3 billion in other projects could be coming in the future, which will help the state diversify its economy.

