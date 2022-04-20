Advertisement

ND’s longest-serving state senator resigns from leadership committee

State Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s longest serving state senator, Ray Holmberg from Grand Forks, has resigned from his position as chairman of the Legislative Management Committee.

This comes as Holmberg is under fire for exchanging text messages with a man jailed on charges related to child pornography.

In an emailed statement, Holmberg said, “Recent events and discussions have made it clear to me that the interim governing body of the legislature, Legislative Management, does not need to be any part of that discussion.”

Per Holmberg’s statement, Vice-chairman and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert will complete Holmberg’s term as chairman of the Legislative Management committee. Holmberg has previously announced he won’t seek re-election this fall.

