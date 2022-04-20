Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old Beverly Ann Battagler

Beverly Ann Battagler
Beverly Ann Battagler(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued by NDHP and NDBCI on April 20, 2022 has been cancelled. Beverly Ann Battagler has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota BCI at the request of Cass County Sheriffs Office.

Beverly Ann Battagler of Hunter, N.D., is a 69 year old white female. She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown graying medium length hair and blue eyes.

Her last known whereabouts were on April 20, 2022 between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM in Hunter, North Dakota. She is believed to be driving a white 2005 Dodge Caravan with North Dakota License Plate 482AYT.

She was last seen wearing a teal winter jacket, black pants, navy blue shirt with polka dots on the collar.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Cass County Sheriff Department at 701-241-5800 The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert

