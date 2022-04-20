Montana AG warns ranchers of possible cattle feed scam

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers in Montana are being warned of a possible scam involving the sale of cattle feed.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen says the Office of Consume Protection is investigating Canadian company New Way Ag, who may have stolen up to $5 million after promising grain hay, barley straw, and wheat straw to ranchers, but not delivering.

Any Montanans who have made payments to New Way Ag are asked to contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500.

