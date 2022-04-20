Advertisement

Montana AG warns ranchers of possible cattle feed scam

Cows
Cows(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers in Montana are being warned of a possible scam involving the sale of cattle feed.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen says the Office of Consume Protection is investigating Canadian company New Way Ag, who may have stolen up to $5 million after promising grain hay, barley straw, and wheat straw to ranchers, but not delivering.

Any Montanans who have made payments to New Way Ag are asked to contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Neugebauer
Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans
Traffic accidents during the blizzard
Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Phones, internet down at Williams County Courthouse
Tyler Nantt
Arrest made in series of Bismarck car thefts
Williston State president highlights nursing, CTE at county commission meeting
10PM Sportscast 4/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/19/2022