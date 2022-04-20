Advertisement

Minotauros assistant coach departs for New Mexico

Darren Banks
Darren Banks(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. -- Minotauros Assistant Coach Darren Banks accepted the Head Coach/General Manager position at the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Minotauros said in a statement.

Banks joined the Tauros in 2020 as a scout, and the team promoted him to assistant coach/director of scouting in the summer of 2021.

The 2022-2023 season will be New Mexico’s first as an NA3HL, and will play in the same area as the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL team.

The NA3HL is a USA Hockey Tier III Junior league. The NAHL is a Tier II Junior league, one step above in the USA Hockey pyramid.

“His fingerprints will also be on future Tauros rosters as he has done a great job for us in the scouting and recruiting department. We wish him nothing but the best in New Mexico,” said Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Tauros season ended Monday night in a loss to Bismarck. The search for a replacement will begin immediately, the team’s statement said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Neugebauer
Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans
Traffic accidents during the blizzard
Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

Latest News

Halle Mattern
Sports Spotlight: Century High’s Halle Mattern
Minot State Athletic Department comments on damage done to ‘The Bubble’
10PM Sportscast 4/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/19/2022
freedom message
‘Freedom Isn’t Free’: Enes Freedom shares his message in Bismarck