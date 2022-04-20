Minotauros assistant coach departs for New Mexico

MINOT, N.D. -- Minotauros Assistant Coach Darren Banks accepted the Head Coach/General Manager position at the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Minotauros said in a statement.

Banks joined the Tauros in 2020 as a scout, and the team promoted him to assistant coach/director of scouting in the summer of 2021.

The 2022-2023 season will be New Mexico’s first as an NA3HL, and will play in the same area as the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL team.

The NA3HL is a USA Hockey Tier III Junior league. The NAHL is a Tier II Junior league, one step above in the USA Hockey pyramid.

“His fingerprints will also be on future Tauros rosters as he has done a great job for us in the scouting and recruiting department. We wish him nothing but the best in New Mexico,” said Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Tauros season ended Monday night in a loss to Bismarck. The search for a replacement will begin immediately, the team’s statement said.

